D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $74,000 Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Equities analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

