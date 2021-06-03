DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

