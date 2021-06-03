DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Hits $0.0406

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $707,758.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,661,711 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

