Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.73

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 22377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

DDAIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

