Dakota Wealth Management Takes $490,000 Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,356,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

