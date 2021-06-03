DeFi Bids (BID) Price Tops $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $525,168.53 and $6,003.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,047,657 coins and its circulating supply is 14,420,619 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

