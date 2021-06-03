Dennis D. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $447.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 879.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

