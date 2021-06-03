Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

DVN opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

