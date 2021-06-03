Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.24.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

