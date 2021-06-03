DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSRLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $179.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.