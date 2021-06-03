Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

