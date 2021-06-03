DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart Sells 32,582 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DKS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

