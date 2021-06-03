Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.37. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

