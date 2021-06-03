DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Reaches $14.65 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $22,062.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $24,341.28 or 0.63170143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00069979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00286967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00223261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.85 or 0.01195994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.46 or 0.99967726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033831 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 602 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

