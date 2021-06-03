Digitex Market Capitalization Tops $8.80 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $2.15 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.01018378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,638.90 or 0.09351966 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

