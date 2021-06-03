Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $4,304.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00020944 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00199258 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

