Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,894 ($37.81). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,872 ($37.52), with a volume of 96,983 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,794.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.