DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $200.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.26 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

