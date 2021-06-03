Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.62. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

