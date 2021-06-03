DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.41 and last traded at $140.55. Approximately 64,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,352,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,829,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.