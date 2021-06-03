Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.98

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 95771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.