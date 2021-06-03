Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $196.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $197.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.