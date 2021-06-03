Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $320.69 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.