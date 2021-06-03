DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.67 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

