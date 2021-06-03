DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

DV stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

