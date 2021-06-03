Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ETR DRW3 traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Thursday, hitting €74.70 ($87.88). The stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market capitalization of $642.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.31.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

