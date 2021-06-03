DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $13.07

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $12.56. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

