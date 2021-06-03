Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.07 and a one year high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

