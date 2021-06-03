Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

DRETF stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.8243 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

