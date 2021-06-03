Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00314548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00254325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.01140395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,627.06 or 0.99831159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

