DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Trimmed by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,630 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 7.1% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 14,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,952. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.