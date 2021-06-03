DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.