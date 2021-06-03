Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of DYNDF stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

