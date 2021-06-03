Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. 929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

