EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 215,689 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.