EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,435 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,841 shares of company stock worth $3,617,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $965.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

