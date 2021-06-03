EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 233,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

