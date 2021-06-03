EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 233,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CASA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Casa Systems Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
