EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

