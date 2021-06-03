EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.46% of Stereotaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

