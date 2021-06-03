EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.