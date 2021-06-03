EAM Investors LLC Buys 7,738 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.47% of VOXX International worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $372.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.