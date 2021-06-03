EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $221.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

