EAM Investors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -727.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

