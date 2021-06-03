EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.49. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

