Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

EBC stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after buying an additional 90,524 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

