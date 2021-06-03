easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

