easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

