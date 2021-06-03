Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.