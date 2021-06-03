Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
