Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

