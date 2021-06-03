Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of EVF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
