Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.86. 43,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,072,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

